USS Nimitz Pulls Into San Diego

230914-N-KU796-1025 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors stand security watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship prepares to pull in to Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, Calif. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

