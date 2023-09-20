Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Pulls Into San Diego [Image 7 of 20]

    USS Nimitz Pulls Into San Diego

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230914-N-KU796-1025 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors stand security watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship prepares to pull in to Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, Calif. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Pulls Into San Diego [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

