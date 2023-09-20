230914-N-NX635-1011 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Timothy Ryken, from Belton, Texas, secures waterline security lights on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8039270
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-NX635-1011
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Sets Up Waterline Security Lights [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
