230914-N-EJ277-1004 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors stand watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8039266
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-EJ277-1004
|Resolution:
|5373x3370
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Stand Watch [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
