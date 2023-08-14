Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 16 of 20]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This news clip is from an August 1983 edition of The Triad newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. The clipping shows combat engineers setting up a barge. (U.S. Army Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7985416
    VIRIN: 230822-A-A4608-6129
    Resolution: 649x542
    Size: 141.65 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; August 2023

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    The Triad newspaper

