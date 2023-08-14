Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    This is a news clipping from the Aug. 14, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. Tens of thousands of Soldiers trained for World II at the installation during that time. (U.S. Army Photo)

