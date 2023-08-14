This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-02 set up communications Aug. 3, 2018, as part of exercise operations on the cantonment area. The 86th holds the exercise as part of the U.S. Army Reserve commanding general’s Combat Support Training Program. Thousands of service members with the Army as well as other military services and foreign militaries are part of the multinational exercise, including Canadian armed-forces members. CSTX 86-18-02 is the second of two CSTXs managed by the 86th to take place at Fort McCoy in 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

