    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 11 of 20]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-02 set up communications Aug. 3, 2018, as part of exercise operations on the cantonment area. The 86th holds the exercise as part of the U.S. Army Reserve commanding general’s Combat Support Training Program. Thousands of service members with the Army as well as other military services and foreign militaries are part of the multinational exercise, including Canadian armed-forces members. CSTX 86-18-02 is the second of two CSTXs managed by the 86th to take place at Fort McCoy in 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7985411
    VIRIN: 230803-A-OK556-5772
    Resolution: 3896x2543
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX 86-18-02

