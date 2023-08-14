Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 14 of 20]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Military trucks are lined up to be shipped from post Aug. 30, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trucks were used for training during the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-02 in August where thousands of service members trained at Fort McCoy. The vehicles were loaded one by one on semi tractor-trailers for shipping later on. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2018
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7985414
    VIRIN: 180830-A-OK556-5921
    Resolution: 5777x3851
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; August 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    shipping
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT