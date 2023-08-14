This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

Military trucks are lined up to be shipped from post Aug. 30, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trucks were used for training during the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-02 in August where thousands of service members trained at Fort McCoy. The vehicles were loaded one by one on semi tractor-trailers for shipping later on. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

