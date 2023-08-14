Military trucks are lined up to be shipped from post Aug. 30, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trucks were used for training during the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-02 in August where thousands of service members trained at Fort McCoy. The vehicles were loaded one by one on semi tractor-trailers for shipping later on. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7985414
|VIRIN:
|180830-A-OK556-5921
|Resolution:
|5777x3851
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This Month in Fort McCoy History — August 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT