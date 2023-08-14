Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 15 of 20]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors with Nuvo Construction of Brookfield, Wis., work on building a new storage building Aug. 14, 2018, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The structure is an $838,000, 6,000-square-foot maintenance building that will serve a variety of purposes for the installation. The new building is a continuation of improvements that have been completed at the airport in recent years. In 2015, work was completed to repair and repave a runway to handle larger aircraft, such as the Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. Since then, numerous C-17s have landed at the airport, including most recently for the Patriot Warrior exercise in August 2018. Also in 2015, work was completed to repair concrete apron turnarounds at the airport. The project repaired concrete at each end of the runway and replaced all of the joint seals, according to DPW. The hangar doors on building 6050 also were replaced in 2015. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2018
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7985415
    VIRIN: 180814-A-OK556-5952
    Resolution: 4921x3281
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    airport
    construction
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT