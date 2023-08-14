Contractors with Nuvo Construction of Brookfield, Wis., work on building a new storage building Aug. 14, 2018, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The structure is an $838,000, 6,000-square-foot maintenance building that will serve a variety of purposes for the installation. The new building is a continuation of improvements that have been completed at the airport in recent years. In 2015, work was completed to repair and repave a runway to handle larger aircraft, such as the Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. Since then, numerous C-17s have landed at the airport, including most recently for the Patriot Warrior exercise in August 2018. Also in 2015, work was completed to repair concrete apron turnarounds at the airport. The project repaired concrete at each end of the runway and replaced all of the joint seals, according to DPW. The hangar doors on building 6050 also were replaced in 2015. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2018 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7985415 VIRIN: 180814-A-OK556-5952 Resolution: 4921x3281 Size: 2.29 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.