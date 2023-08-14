This is a news clipping of part of Page 3 of the Aug. 7, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. At that time the installation was filled with troops and staff preparing to send troops for World War II. (U.S. Army Photo)
This Month in Fort McCoy History — August 2023
