This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

This is a news clipping of part of Page 3 of the Aug. 7, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. At that time the installation was filled with troops and staff preparing to send troops for World War II. (U.S. Army Photo)

