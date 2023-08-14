Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training participate in a driver training session Aug. 24, 2018, at training area on the installation's cantonment area. The Soldiers were covering required training on a military vehicle they are required to use. During August 2018, thousands of service members were on post for training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2018 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7985413 VIRIN: 180824-A-OK556-5899 Resolution: 1812x1170 Size: 436.44 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.