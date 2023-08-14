Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 13 of 20]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training participate in a driver training session Aug. 24, 2018, at training area on the installation's cantonment area. The Soldiers were covering required training on a military vehicle they are required to use. During August 2018, thousands of service members were on post for training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2018
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7985413
    VIRIN: 180824-A-OK556-5899
    Resolution: 1812x1170
    Size: 436.44 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    This Month in Fort McCoy History
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — August

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; August 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Army
    training
    Fort McCoy
    military vehicle driver training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT