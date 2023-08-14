This is a front page news clipping of an August 1973 edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. The post changed its name to Fort McCoy a year later. (U.S. Army Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7985418 VIRIN: 230822-A-A4608-6599 Resolution: 672x780 Size: 133.34 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — August [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.