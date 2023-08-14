Boxer CMC Announces Chief Selects

230821-N-UY363-1104

Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, announces the names of personnel selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer utilizing the ship’s 1MC announcement system from the bridge aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

