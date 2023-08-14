Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer CMC Announces Chief Selects [Image 3 of 9]

    Boxer CMC Announces Chief Selects

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230821-N-UY363-1104
    Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, announces the names of personnel selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer utilizing the ship’s 1MC announcement system from the bridge aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

