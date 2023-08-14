230821-N-UY363-1065
USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew W. Cieslukowski, a native of Norwich, Connecticut, utilizes the ship’s 1MC announcement system from the bridge to address the crew, Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 01:14
|Photo ID:
|7983597
|VIRIN:
|230821-N-UY363-1065
|Resolution:
|1309x1967
|Size:
|852.46 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|NORWICH, CT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boxer CO on the 1MC [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT