    Boxer Sailors Man the Bridge [Image 4 of 9]

    Boxer Sailors Man the Bridge

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230821-N-UY363-1035
    Lt. j.g. Kevin Duke, a native of Oyster Bay, New York, scans the horizon through a gyrocompass on the bridge of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    gyro compass
    Bridge watchstander

