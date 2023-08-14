Boxer Sailors Man the Bridge

230821-N-UY363-1035

Lt. j.g. Kevin Duke, a native of Oyster Bay, New York, scans the horizon through a gyrocompass on the bridge of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: OYSTER BAY, NY, US