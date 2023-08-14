230821-N-UY363-1035
Lt. j.g. Kevin Duke, a native of Oyster Bay, New York, scans the horizon through a gyrocompass on the bridge of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 01:42
|Photo ID:
|7983601
|VIRIN:
|230821-N-UY363-1035
|Resolution:
|1717x2403
|Size:
|829.26 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|OYSTER BAY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Sailors Man the Bridge [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT