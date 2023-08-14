Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Ship Store [Image 6 of 9]

    Boxer Ship Store

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mikal Chapman 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230821-N-SL036-2044
    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Gonzalez, a native of Glendale, California completes a transaction in the ship store aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)

