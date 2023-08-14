Boxer Ship Store

230821-N-SL036-2044

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Gonzalez, a native of Glendale, California completes a transaction in the ship store aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)

Location: PACIFIC OCEAN