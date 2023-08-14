230821-N-UY363-1042

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christopher Stansberry, a native of Elizabeth Lake, California, performs preventative maintenance on the SPS-73 navigation radar system with Electronics Technician 2nd Class Javier Varela, a native of Long Beach, California, in the bridge of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:38 Photo ID: 7983599 VIRIN: 230821-N-UY363-1042 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Sailors Man the Bridge [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.