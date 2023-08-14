230821-N-SL036-1045

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Juliard Tolentino, a native of Los Angeles, takes a hydraulic fluid sample in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:03 Photo ID: 7983606 VIRIN: 230821-N-SL036-1045 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.