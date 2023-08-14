Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9]

    Maintaining Boxer

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mikal Chapman 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230821-N-SL036-1045
    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Juliard Tolentino, a native of Los Angeles, takes a hydraulic fluid sample in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:03
    Photo ID: 7983606
    VIRIN: 230821-N-SL036-1045
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Aviation Support Equipment Technician

