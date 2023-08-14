230821-N-SL036-1045
Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Juliard Tolentino, a native of Los Angeles, takes a hydraulic fluid sample in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 01:03
|Photo ID:
|7983606
|VIRIN:
|230821-N-SL036-1045
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
