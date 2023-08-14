230821-N-ME861-1141

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class David Magana, a native of Perris, California, conducts a routine calibration on a valve aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7983604 VIRIN: 230821-N-ME861-1141 Resolution: 3061x2186 Size: 914.9 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PERRIS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.