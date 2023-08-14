Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230821-N-ME861-1141
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class David Magana, a native of Perris, California, conducts a routine calibration on a valve aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 7983604
    VIRIN: 230821-N-ME861-1141
    Resolution: 3061x2186
    Size: 914.9 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PERRIS, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

