    Maintaining Boxer [Image 5 of 9]

    Maintaining Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mikal Chapman 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230821-N-SL036-2026
    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Armando Jr. Valles, a native of El Paso, Texas, checks a valve while hanging safety tags in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:06
    Photo ID: 7983602
    VIRIN: 230821-N-SL036-2026
    Resolution: 3549x2366
    Size: 890.04 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Aviation Ordnanceman

