Maintaining Boxer

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Armando Jr. Valles, a native of El Paso, Texas, checks a valve while hanging safety tags in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)
|08.21.2023
|08.22.2023 01:06
|7983602
|3549x2366
|890.04 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|EL PASO, TX, US
|4
|1
