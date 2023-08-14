Maintaining Boxer

230821-N-SL036-2026

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Armando Jr. Valles, a native of El Paso, Texas, checks a valve while hanging safety tags in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikal Chapman)

