230728-N-MY408-1102 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Zachary Smith returns salute as he is piped ashore upon his departure and transfer from USS Decatur. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7968316
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-MY408-1102
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|719.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT