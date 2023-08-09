USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel

230728-N-MY408-1102 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Zachary Smith returns salute as he is piped ashore upon his departure and transfer from USS Decatur. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

