230728-N-MY408-1011 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) USS Decatur Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew Furtado, pins the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal onto Lt.j.g. Jordan Guy for his two years of superior service as Decatur’s Strike Officer. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7968309
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-MY408-1011
|Resolution:
|1527x1127
|Size:
|921.02 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
