230728-N-MY408-1048 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Furtado, Commanding Officer, USS Decatur, pins the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Lt.j.g. James Oberhaus to recognize his excellence as Sonar Officer in his two years onboard Decatur. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7968312 VIRIN: 230728-N-MY408-1048 Resolution: 1385x1188 Size: 945.85 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.