    USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    230728-N-MY408-1048 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Furtado, Commanding Officer, USS Decatur, pins the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Lt.j.g. James Oberhaus to recognize his excellence as Sonar Officer in his two years onboard Decatur. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    TAGS

    USS Decatur
    US Navy
    Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Junior Officer

