230728-N-MY408-1044 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Lt.j.g. Benjamin Serrett renders a salute to Commanding Officer Cmdr. Matthew Furtado prior to being awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal fro his two years of service onboard as the Gunnery Officer. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7968311
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-MY408-1044
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|856.27 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
