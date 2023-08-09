USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel

230728-N-MY408-1071 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Furtado, Commanding Officer, shares some words of congratulation to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua Wittersheim after presenting him a certificate commemorating the awarding of his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
