    USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    230728-N-MY408-1025 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Furtado, Commanding Officer, presents Lt.j.g. Aaron Navarro with a certificate commemorating his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after two years of service as USS Decatur’s Communications Officer. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Decatur
    US Navy
    Junior Officer
    Navy and Marine Corps Service Medal

