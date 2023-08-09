230728-N-MY408-1054 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Matthew Furtado provides some parting advice to the awardees prior to the departure from USS Decatur. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7968313 VIRIN: 230728-N-MY408-1054 Resolution: 1659x1227 Size: 727.7 KB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.