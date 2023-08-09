Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    230728-N-MY408-1007 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Charlie Harper pins the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Insignia onto Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua Wittersheim at an awards ceremony. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 7968308
    VIRIN: 230728-N-MY408-1007
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 809.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Decatur Awards and Honors Transferring Personnel [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Decatur
    ESWS
    Gunner's Mate
    US Navy
    Master-at-Arms

