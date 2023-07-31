U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, laughs with Tech. Sgt. Enrique Soriano, 35th Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center readiness noncommissioned officer, before presenting him with a coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. Rupp visited Misawa to learn more about how Airmen across the base tackle challenging problems to maintain combat capabilities that ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7965165 VIRIN: 230601-F-KM882-1130 Resolution: 5137x3418 Size: 3.23 MB Location: AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.