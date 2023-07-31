Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 23 of 24]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, laughs with Tech. Sgt. Enrique Soriano, 35th Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center readiness noncommissioned officer, before presenting him with a coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. Rupp visited Misawa to learn more about how Airmen across the base tackle challenging problems to maintain combat capabilities that ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:37
    Photo ID: 7965165
    VIRIN: 230601-F-KM882-1130
    Resolution: 5137x3418
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    USFJ
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT