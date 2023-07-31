USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and Mrs. Charlotte Rupp, pose with members that operate the liquid natural gas plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. During this tour, the Rupps met with Airmen around the wing to discuss some of the quality-of-life enhancements around the base, such as the gym renovations, medical expansion, food pantry, and the helping agencies' relocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

