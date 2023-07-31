Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 18 of 24]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Sarah Rego, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron project manager, gives a presentation on the functions of Misawa’s liquid natural gas plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The liquid natural gas plant burns cleaner than diesel fuel and is projected to reduce nitrogen oxides by 43 percent, carbon dioxide by 25 percent, and sulfur oxides by 100 percent, further reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:37
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    USFJ
    5th Air Force

