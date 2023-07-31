U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, Mrs. Charlotte Rupp, and 35th Fighter Wing members attend a briefing regarding the functions of Misawa’s liquid natural gas plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The liquid natural gas plant burns cleaner than diesel fuel and is projected to reduce nitrogen oxides by 43 percent, carbon dioxide by 25 percent, and sulfur oxides by 100 percent, further reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7965160 VIRIN: 230601-F-KM882-1060 Resolution: 4840x3220 Size: 4.49 MB Location: AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.