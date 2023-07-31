USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Do, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of utilities, leads Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, on a tour of the liquid natural gas plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The liquid natural gas plant burns cleaner than diesel fuel and is projected to reduce nitrogen oxides by 43 percent, carbon dioxide by 25 percent, and sulfur oxides by 100 percent, further reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

