USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) leaders pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, center left, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, met with JASDF, Lt. Gen. Chuji Ando, Northern Air Defense Force commander, during his visit to Misawa, where he learned more about how Airmen across the base tackle challenging problems to maintain combat capabilities that ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

