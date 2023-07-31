USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Evan Valdez, 35th Force Support Squadron commander, discusses upcoming improvements to Potter Fitness with Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, center, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. During this tour, the Rupps met with Airmen around the wing to discuss some of the quality-of-life enhancements around the base, such as the gym renovations, medical expansion, food pantry, and the helping agencies' relocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

