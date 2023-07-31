Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office Manager Randy Eddy puts the sixth U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award on the garrison flag Oct. 27, 2022, during the Garrison Commander Town Hall event in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation received the award in September 2022 from the Director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness. Standing with Eddy is Dale Marsolek, also with the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

