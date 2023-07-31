Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 13 of 16]

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office Manager Randy Eddy puts the sixth U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award on the garrison flag Oct. 27, 2022, during the Garrison Commander Town Hall event in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation received the award in September 2022 from the Director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness. Standing with Eddy is Dale Marsolek, also with the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office

