    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 6 of 16]

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation Safety Office Manager Randy Eddy goes over safety topics during the quarterly meeting of the installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council on April 18, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The council is led by the Installation Safety Office and provides an overview of current safety-specific topics relevant to the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7958671
    VIRIN: 170418-A-OK556-1877
    Resolution: 5333x3555
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    Wisconsin
    safety
    health
    Army
    Fort McCoy

