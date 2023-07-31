Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

Randy Eddy, former Fort McCoy installation safety manager, is shown July 27, 2023, at the McCoy’s Community Center with his family and Fort McCoy Garrison leadership at Fort McCoy, Wis. Eddy retired at the end of July 2023 after more than a decade and a half of service as the post's safety leader. During his time the installation earned seven Army safety streamers and had one of the best safety records in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

