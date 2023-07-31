Safety Manager Randy Eddy (right) hands a package of cloth face masks to Safety Specialist Justin Artman as they organize the items Oct. 15, 2020, at the Installation Safety Office building at Fort McCoy, Wis. ISO has masks available for workforce members if needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7958677
|VIRIN:
|201015-A-OK556-2176
|Resolution:
|4921x3281
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT