Safety Manager Randy Eddy (right) hands a package of cloth face masks to Safety Specialist Justin Artman as they organize the items Oct. 15, 2020, at the Installation Safety Office building at Fort McCoy, Wis. ISO has masks available for workforce members if needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
Date Taken: 10.15.2020
Date Posted: 08.08.2023
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US