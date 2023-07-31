Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 12 of 16]

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Safety Manager Randy Eddy (right) hands a package of cloth face masks to Safety Specialist Justin Artman as they organize the items Oct. 15, 2020, at the Installation Safety Office building at Fort McCoy, Wis. ISO has masks available for workforce members if needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    safety
    Fort McCoy
    ISO
    COVID-19 protection

