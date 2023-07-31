Installation Safety Office Manager Randy Eddy goes over safety topics during the quarterly meeting of the installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council on April 18, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The council is led by the Installation Safety Office and provides an overview of current safety-specific topics relevant to the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 04.18.2017 Date Posted: 08.08.2023
Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence