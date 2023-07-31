Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 11 of 16]

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation Safety Office (ISO) Manager Randy Eddy shows cloth masks available to the Fort McCoy community June 18, 2020, in the ISO office in building 1678 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The masks were made by Fort McCoy volunteers supporting Army Community Service and are free for Fort McCoy workforce and community members. Other masks purchased by the installation have also been made available to the community. To find out more, contact the Fort McCoy ISO. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7958676
    VIRIN: 200618-A-OK556-2149
    Resolution: 3216x4824
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    safety
    masks
    Fort McCoy
    Army safety
    COVID-19 pandemic response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT