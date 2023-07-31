This news clip from the Feb. 28, 2014, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows a photo of then-Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy placing the installation's second Army safety streamer on the garrison flag. Photo by Geneve Mankel of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7958670
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-A4608-1803
|Resolution:
|820x302
|Size:
|100.11 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT