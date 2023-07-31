Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 5 of 16]

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This news clip from the Feb. 28, 2014, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows a photo of then-Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy placing the installation's second Army safety streamer on the garrison flag. Photo by Geneve Mankel of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7958670
    VIRIN: 230808-A-A4608-1803
    Resolution: 820x302
    Size: 100.11 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence
    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Safety Manager
    Randy Eddy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT