This news clip from the Feb. 28, 2014, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows a photo of then-Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy placing the installation's second Army safety streamer on the garrison flag. Photo by Geneve Mankel of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7958670 VIRIN: 230808-A-A4608-1803 Resolution: 820x302 Size: 100.11 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.