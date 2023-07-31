Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime installation safety manager completes career at Fort McCoy; leaves legacy of safety excellence [Image 14 of 16]

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Randy Eddy, former Fort McCoy installation safety manager, is shown July 28, 2023, at the Installation Safety Office at Fort McCoy, Wis. Eddy retired at the end of July 2023 after more than a decade and a half of service as the post's safety leader. During his time the installation earned seven Army safety streamers and had one of the best safety records in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Army safety manager
    Randy Eddy
    Black River Falls native

