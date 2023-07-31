Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight paint liberation stripes on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th MXS ASM Flight is painting liberation stripes on six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in preparation for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, which initiated the liberation of Europe and the End of World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

