    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 6 of 8]

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Quinten Cooper, 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance apprentice, paints a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th MXS ASM flight painted stripes on six of the 37th Airlift Squadrons C-130s as a way to pay homage to the C-47 Skytrain aircraft that flew over Normandy during the Invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 7956836
    VIRIN: 230801-F-JM048-1431
    Resolution: 6048x3064
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Heritage
    Normandy Landings
    2023 C-130J Super Hercules
    Liberation Stripes

