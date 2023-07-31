Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 5 of 8]

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight paint a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th MXS ASM Flight is painting stripes on C-130s and they are called liberation stripes due to the allied forces during World War II liberating Europe from enemy hands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 7956835
    VIRIN: 230801-F-JM048-1451
    Resolution: 6048x3448
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Normandy Landings
    2023 C-130J Super Hercules
    Liberation Stripes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT