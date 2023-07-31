Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight paint a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th MXS ASM Flight is painting stripes on C-130s and they are called liberation stripes due to the allied forces during World War II liberating Europe from enemy hands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

