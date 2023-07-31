U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight paint a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th MXS ASM Flight is painting stripes on C-130s and they are called liberation stripes due to the allied forces during World War II liberating Europe from enemy hands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 05:35
|Photo ID:
|7956835
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-JM048-1451
|Resolution:
|6048x3448
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT