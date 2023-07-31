Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher Gillis, 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance apprentice, uses sandpaper to allow new paint to be applied to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. During the Normandy Invasion American and British aircraft painted liberation stripes on their aircraft to avoid being fired upon by friendly units during the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

