Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 1 of 8]

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher Gillis, 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance apprentice, uses sandpaper to allow new paint to be applied to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. During the Normandy Invasion American and British aircraft painted liberation stripes on their aircraft to avoid being fired upon by friendly units during the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:36
    Photo ID: 7956831
    VIRIN: 230801-F-JM048-1312
    Resolution: 5076x4024
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover
    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDAY
    C-130J Super Hercules
    86th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT