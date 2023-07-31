Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 3 of 8]

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight pose for a photo before painting a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. The team from the 86th MXS ASM flight are painting aircraft to be ready for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:36
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Normandy Landings
    2023 C-130J Super Hercules
    Liberation Stripes

