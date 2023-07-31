Members of the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight pose for a photo before painting a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. The team from the 86th MXS ASM flight are painting aircraft to be ready for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:36 Photo ID: 7956833 VIRIN: 230801-F-JM048-1283 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.38 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.