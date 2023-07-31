Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cortney Wardinski, 86th Maintenance Squadron corrosion manager, prepares to apply tape to the wing of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. The Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight is currently painting liberation stripes on some of Ramstein AB’s aircraft to pay homage to the Normandy landings during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

