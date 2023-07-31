Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Allgood, 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance craftsman and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Gillis, 86th MXS ASM apprentice, apply tape to the wing of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before painting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. The ASM flight is responsible for sanding and painting aircraft and ensuring the structural integrity of an aircraft is not compromised and is able to carry out the mission required by its crewmembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

