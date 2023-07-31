Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 4 of 8]

    Ramstein C-130s get a makeover

    RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Allgood, 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance craftsman and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Gillis, 86th MXS ASM apprentice, apply tape to the wing of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before painting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. The ASM flight is responsible for sanding and painting aircraft and ensuring the structural integrity of an aircraft is not compromised and is able to carry out the mission required by its crewmembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

