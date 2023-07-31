U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cortney Wardinski, 86th Maintenance Squadron corrosion manager, poses for a photo before painting a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. ASM members must dawn protective gear before sanding and painting aircraft due to the hazardous particles and vapors that result from the process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 05:36
|Photo ID:
|7956832
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-JM048-1284
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein C-130s get a makeover [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT